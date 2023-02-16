ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Thursday! Record-smashing warmth overcame the Capital Region yesterday, and it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. According to Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth, temperatures will soar back into the 50s this afternoon. Pretty warm for February, when British poet Winifred Emma May says, “one can taste the full joys of anticipation.”

Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in Albany Wednesday night. Meanwhile, body camera funding for the Pittsfield Police Department was approved by the city council. Here are five things to know this Thursday morning.

1. Police: 2 injured after Albany shooting

The Albany Police Department is investigating after a shooting Wednesday night. The incident began as a call for shots fired in the area of First and Quail Streets. Police said two men were shot at the intersection. They are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Albany Medical Center.

2. Funding for Pittsfield PD body cameras approved

Body camera funding for the Pittsfield Police Department was approved by the city council. The funding is more than $166,000.

3. Guilty plea entered in fatal Clinton Avenue hit-and-run

The Altamont man accused of killing a woman during a hit-and-run crash in Albany pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

4. Albany man found guilty of attempted gunpoint robbery

A 42-year-old Albany man was convicted of two counts of attempted robbery, late Tuesday afternoon in Albany County Supreme Court. A jury found Terrence Anthony guilty after short deliberations.

5. After judge’s order, Norlite to increase monitoring

A judge signed an order on consent Wednesday morning that resolves a preliminary injunction filed by the New York State Attorney General’s Office against Norlite. The AG’s Office, along with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, filed the suit against the company last October, with litigation ongoing.