ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Subtract the worries. Add on the love. Divide stress with laughter to be left with peace. Wishing you a Thursday where math can be your best friend. Good morning!

Meteorologist Jill Szwed said we’ll be stepping back into December today, after an unusually warm Wednesday. Clouds will clear throughout the day, and tomorrow, we’ll end the week on a bright-but-brisk note.

The search is on for a new State Health Commissioner, after Dr. Mary Bassett announced her plans to step down at the beginning of next year. And in Schenectady, a high schooler was slashed in the face by another student, police say. Those stories headline today’s five things to know.

1. Search is on for new NYS health commissioner

On January 1, Dr. Mary Bassett will no longer be New York State’s Health Commissioner, a role she’s had over the past year. She believes whoever takes this role should be there for a long term commitment.

2. Police: Schenectady HS student slashed in face

In the early afternoon on Tuesday, school resource officers at Schenectady High were alerted to an altercation inside the school. They quickly responded and found a student with a slash to his face, according to a spokesperson for the Schenectady Police Department.

3. One business caught in underage drinking operation

The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) went undercover on December 1 in Schenectady, Saratoga and Warren counties to conduct an underage-drinking operation. Out of seven businesses visited only one sold to an underage agent.

4. Four arrested after narcotics investigation in Corinth

Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and Special Operations Team executed a search warrant on December 6 in Corinth. As a result of the search and investigation, four were arrested and accused of having and selling crack cocaine.

5. Bennington man accused of driving drunk with child

A Bennington man was arrested on Wednesday night after Vermont State troopers pulled him over on Route 7A in Shaftsbury. Eryk J. Hunt, 19, was stopped at about 8:20 p.m. for allegedly driving 75 miles per hour in a 50 miles-per-hour zone.