ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Thursday! With the winter solstice behind us, our days are quite literally getting brighter. However, a high-impact storm is making its way into the area tonight, according to the Storm Tracker weather team. Wind, rain, and a flash freeze—oh my!

Two teachers in a Lansingburgh Elementary School recreated “Elf” in the spirit of the holidays. And in Johnstown, a man has been charged with planning a bank robbery. The details, and more, top today’s five things to know.

1. Lansingburgh teachers recreate ‘Elf’ for holiday video

Since the 2020 holiday school recess, two Rensselaer Park Elementary School teachers have made it their mission to connect with the students in a creative, seasonal way before the school break. Thus, the first annual Rensselaer Park Holiday Video was created by RPES teachers Theresa Eckler and Peter Allen.

2. Johnstown man charged in bank robbery conspiracy

Two men have been charged by criminal complaint for allegedly conspiring to commit brank robbery. Luke Kenna, 43, of Johnstown and Michael Brown, Jr. also known as “Doc Grimson” 40, of Exton, Pennsylvania, each face a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

3. Saratoga County DA responds to officer-involved shooting

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen released a statement Wednesday regarding the officer-involved shooting that took place in Saratoga Springs on November 20 and the subsequent release of information by city officials.

4. Albany airport issues warning on incoming storm

For those traveling this weekend, the Albany International Airport is warning of potentially severe weather that will begin on Thursday afternoon. Airport personnel are reviewing possible disruptions to the daily flight schedule, especially for flights traveling to the western part of the country, where the storm is expected to have the most adverse impact on air travel.

5. Traffic stop leads to seizure of 2,000 bags of heroin, fentanyl

Four individuals were arrested on Tuesday after a traffic stop lead to the seizure of over 2,000 bags of heroin/fentanyl, and crystal methamphetamine. Jamie Bombard, 24, of Bloomingdale, Kyle Simpson, 38, Eric Ryan, 52, and Lauren Harvey, 37, each of Saranac Lake, face a number of charges.