ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the season’s next winter storm approaches, it helps to think like American writer and 1962 Nobel Prize winner John Steinbeck, who once asked, “What good is the warmth of summer without the cold of winter to give it sweetness?” In that regard, next summer ought to be sweet as candy—Meteorologist Jill Szwed said the cold temperatures will hang around through the week.

Fire crews in Glens Falls worked to rescue several dogs Wednesday night, after a home on Frederick Street went up in flames. And in state news, new legislation could prohibit DNA obtained from rape kits from being added to New York’s DNA identification index or criminal database systems. The details, and more, make up today’s five things to know.

1. Glens Falls structure fire traps dogs

Glens Falls Fire Department are currently working a structure fire at 33 Frederick Street. The fire has caused a third alarm to strike with a report of dogs trapped inside of the residence.

2. New bill would limit the use of DNA from rape kits

New legislation could prohibit DNA obtained from rape kits from being added to the state DNA identification index or criminal database systems. The bill was created after a San Francisco woman’s DNA from her rape kit was used to arrest her for an unrelated crime. If enacted, the bill would give state agencies 90 days to remove DNA from rape kits from criminal database systems.

3. Dental records identify missing teacher’s remains, and longtime friend shares thoughts

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston has positively identified the remains found in September as those of Meghan Marohn, the missing Shaker High School teacher. Marohn went missing on a hiking trip in Lee on March 27, and her remains were not found until September 1 in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive.

4. Police investigate propane truck turnover fire

State Police are currently investigating a vehicle fire that occurred on Wednesday. The fire occurred on Gull Bay Road in Putnam after a propane truck overturned, and police are also reporting entrapment.

5. Helping students recover from pandemic learning loss

The Board of Regents met Monday laying out it’s priorities for the year ahead— seeking $3.4 billion in state aid to focus on expanding access to services, programs, and school meals. Today, education professionals met in Albany to speak before the Assembly Standing Committee on Education about a loss of learning during the pandemic.