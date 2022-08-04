ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital Region is going to feel like the actual face of the sun today. That’s the message from Meteorologists Matt Mackie and Jill Szwed, who said it is probably better to say “stay inside” than just “stay cool” today.

Today’s five things to know include a homicide on Pleasant Street in Bennington, charges after a multi-car crash in Troy, and the identity of the victim from Tuesday’s deadly Central Avenue shooting.

1. Bennington police investigating Pleasant Street homicide

Police tell us the call for shots fired came in at about 9:15 Wednesday morning at 324 Pleasant Street. That is where they say they found the 38-year-old victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

2. Man charged after crashing into parked cars in Troy

A Troy man has been charged after crashing into several parked cars while fleeing police on Tuesday night. The Troy Police Department has identified the driver as Rasheed Canada, 41.

3. Victim identified after Central Avenue homicide

Steve Smith, a spokesman for the Albany Police Department, said Wednesday that the homicide victim was Kareem Collier, 36, of Albany.

4. 1 injured in Saratoga Springs apartment fire

An apartment fire is under investigation in Saratoga Springs. One person was injured, officials confirmed.

5. Bomb threats called in to colleges across Vermont

The Vermont State Police are investigating several bomb threats made across the state on Wednesday. Police said they received more than seven reports of explosive devices and suspicious items at several colleges.