ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday eve! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect a rise in humidity today compared to the last few days we’ve been enjoying in the NEWS10 viewing area.
A 10-year-old was reported missing on Wednesday out of Troy. According to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, she got into an unknown car on Tuesday around 11:40 p.m. and may be with Kristin Lagace, her non-custodial mother. Also, a man pleaded not guilty to the rape and murder of a 3-year-old in Rensselaer County Court Wednesday afternoon. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.
1. Update on missing 10-year-old from Troy
The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services has provided an update regarding Elizabeth Rosa, the missing 10-year-old reported missing out of Troy on Wednesday. Police say she may be with Kristin Lagace, her non-custodial mother.
2. Robert Fisher pleads not guilty to rape, murder of 3-year-old
In Rensselaer County Court on August 2, 33-year-old Robert Fisher pleaded not guilty to the rape and murder of a 3-year-old. He walked into court in handcuffs, facing a full courtroom that included about a dozen first responders.
3. COVID cases increasing in New York
New York’s Department of Health reports COVID-19 cases are growing and hospitalization rates are increasing as well. Officials are encouraging New Yorkers to be cautious during this time.
4. Upstate hospitals to receive $1B annually
Upstate hospitals will be getting a financial boost in the amount of one billion dollars every year. Hospitals will use the money as they see best fit.
5. Beloved animal rescue activist dies
Cydney Cross, a beloved local animal rescue activist suddenly passed away recently. Local animal rescue organizations are now paying tribute to Cydney and her rescue work which was especially centered around Pitbulls.