ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday eve! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect a rise in humidity today compared to the last few days we’ve been enjoying in the NEWS10 viewing area.

A 10-year-old was reported missing on Wednesday out of Troy. According to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, she got into an unknown car on Tuesday around 11:40 p.m. and may be with Kristin Lagace, her non-custodial mother. Also, a man pleaded not guilty to the rape and murder of a 3-year-old in Rensselaer County Court Wednesday afternoon. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.

The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services has provided an update regarding Elizabeth Rosa, the missing 10-year-old reported missing out of Troy on Wednesday. Police say she may be with Kristin Lagace, her non-custodial mother.

In Rensselaer County Court on August 2, 33-year-old Robert Fisher pleaded not guilty to the rape and murder of a 3-year-old. He walked into court in handcuffs, facing a full courtroom that included about a dozen first responders.

New York’s Department of Health reports COVID-19 cases are growing and hospitalization rates are increasing as well. Officials are encouraging New Yorkers to be cautious during this time.

Upstate hospitals will be getting a financial boost in the amount of one billion dollars every year. Hospitals will use the money as they see best fit.

Cydney Cross, a beloved local animal rescue activist suddenly passed away recently. Local animal rescue organizations are now paying tribute to Cydney and her rescue work which was especially centered around Pitbulls.