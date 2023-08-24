ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy almost Friday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect some showers after the two beautiful days we enjoyed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nauman Hussian is asking to be released on bail while he appeals the outcome of his trial. He was convicted in May for manslaughter in the 2018 Schoharie limousine crash. Meanwhile, police are reporting a New York woman died after the two-vehicle car crash in Bennington on Tuesday. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.

A New York woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Bennington. The crash took place around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday on Route 279 near the US Route 7 connector.

A total of five suspected fatal overdoses had taken place in Schenectady over the course of three days. Schenectady Police responded to the neighborhoods of Hamilton Hill and Central State where they found the individuals.

Zanetta Graham became a mom at Burdett Birth Center in 2017 and wishes everyone could have the same experience as her. Graham says black women suffer from a maternal mortality rate that is three times higher than white women but Burdett made her feel seen, heard, and comforted.

For more than a decade, Robin Schumacher has been the artist behind painting the jockey statues at the Saratoga Race Course. She’s also the person behind keeping a special Travers tradition alive each year.