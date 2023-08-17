ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy almost Friday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we’ll have some warm and muggy temperatures under a mix of sun and clouds.

A teenager died after a shooting in Fort Ann Wednesday evening, police said. The incident took place around 5:15 p.m. at an apartment building on Charles Street. Meanwhile, the FBI and Saratoga County Sheriff are investigating a case that involves tampering with a railroad track. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.

A teenager has died after a shooting in Fort Ann Wednesday evening, police said. The incident took place around 5:15 p.m. at an apartment building on Charles Street.

The FBI and Saratoga County Sheriff are investigating a case that involves tampering of a railroad track.

A 16-year-old was arrested in the homicide of Alexander Crawford after an investigation started on July 2. The 16-year-old was arrested following a search warrant and is charged with murder.

Its been more than ten years since the old city hall was torn down. A fence is still keeping people out of the spot.

The Cohoes Police Department has confirmed that Dontie Mitchell was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting on August 11. Charges are not being released at this time as investigations are ongoing.