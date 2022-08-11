ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – German playwright Bertolt Brecht once said, “Everyone chases after happiness, not noticing that happiness is right at their heels.” Hoping that you have a fantastic Thursday, or as I like to call it, Friday eve! Some seriously refreshing air is on the way this weekend, according to Meteorologists Matt Mackie and Jill Szwed, which should help us all recharge after the workweek. Hang in there!

Today’s five things to know include a drugged driver convicted after crashing with a child in the car, the victims named after Tuesday’s fatal Columbia Turnpike crash, and an alleged serial sex offender nabbed in Watervliet.

1. Drug-impaired driver convicted after Saratoga crash

A Schuylerville man faces up to four years behind bars after he was convicted of driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the car.

2. Mother, daughter named as victims of fatal Columbia Turnpike crash

A mother and her daughter were struck and killed while crossing the Columbia Turnpike Tuesday night, according to the East Greenbush Police Department. The pedestrians, named by police as Rita Buhl, 88, and Roberta Kenney, 50, both from East Greenbush, were hit by a car at about 9:30 p.m., according to police.

3. Police: Serial sex offender arrested in Watervliet

On August 4, the Watervliet Police Department launched an investigation into an alleged sexual assault. The victim, a man with autism, was approached at a bus stop by Jamal Ali, who allegedly invited the victim to his apartment to watch a movie and have some drinks. Shortly after they arrived at Ali’s Third Avenue apartment, he sexually assaulted the victim, police said.

4. Cairo couple indicted, accused of trying to decapitate dog

Two people from Cairo have been indicted for allegedly trying to decapitate a dog in the summer of 2021. Both Pauline Waldron and James Waldron pleaded not guilty to the charges.

5. Argyle UTV crash claims life of 8-year-old boy

An eight-year-old boy tragically passed away after a UTV crash in Argyle Saturday morning. A spokesperson for the New York State Police said Cyrus S. Reid was driving the UTV by himself, near Kinney Road, when he crashed at about 11:46 a.m.