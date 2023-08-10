ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One more day until Friday everybody. You can do this. Happy Thursday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect some storms to return this afternoon.

A 71-year-old Delmar woman was found dead in Thompson’s Lake on Tuesday after being reported missing Sunday. Meanwhile, at a press conference Tuesday, local officials and nonprofits expressed frustrations with DocGo. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.

Local officials and nonprofits expressed frustrations with DocGo on Tuesday night at a press conference. On Wednesday DocGo responded to some of News10’s questions about the lines of communication and services it’s provided.

A 71-year-old Delmar woman who was reported missing to the Bethlehem Police Department on Sunday, was found dead in Thompson’s Lake on Tuesday, according to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies have not released the name of the woman at this time.

An apparent Proud Boys march took place on Saturday in Saratoga Springs, with reports of additional sightings in Ballston Spa and Waterford. Since then, Mayor Ron Kim and Public Safety Office Commissioner Jim Montagnino have released public statements on the presence of the group, which has been criticized by the International Center for Counter-Terrorism, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and the Anti-Defamation League.

The town of Rotterdam approved a new panhandling law. The new law passed by a vote of 4 to 1 at a town board meeting Wednesday.

Casey’s Restaurant, also known as Casey’s 518, in Rensselaer has closed its doors. The announcement was made on its Facebook page on July 1.