A fire on Grand Street in Albany Wednesday morning displaced over a dozen people. In a press conference held later that day, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, with other city officials, said multiple buildings involved would have to be demolished. Also, a gas leak in Troy caused road closures and evacuations. Those stories, Delmar Bistro closing, the “Crossing with Dignity Act,” and Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy buying a house in Saratoga Springs are all covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.

On the corner of Hutton Street and 15th Street, National Grid crews remained on scene to finish repairing a gas break from Wednesday morning which had area neighbors displaced and several businesses shut down for hours.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Fire Chief Joseph Gregory addressed the public to provide an update regarding the early-morning fire on Grand Street in Albany’s Mansion Neighborhood. Other city officials were in attendance.

The Crossing with Dignity Act was brought to attention by Councilwoman Gabriella Romero. The act hopes to add an extra layer of protection to those walking the streets of Albany.

Delmar Bistro, located at 180 Delaware Avenue, is closing after eight years. Owner Cindy Leffler made the announcement in a Facebook post on April 4.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy now owns his own home in one of his favorite cities, Saratoga Springs. Portnoy is a frequent visitor of Saratoga in the summer specifically for the well-known Saratoga Race Course.