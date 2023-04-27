ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s almost Friday, everyone. Happy Thursday, and happy National Babe Ruth Day to all who observe. According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, after the fog clears this morning, we should see some more seasonable temperatures with high winds in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team pulled a dead body from the Mohawk River on Wednesday. Police believe the identity of the body to be Ryan Liszewski. Also, a former Schoharie Central School District Custodian was arrested on child pornography charges. The charges were not connected to students, according to the district. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.

A custodian with the Schoharie Central School District was arrested Wednesday morning on child pornography charges not connected to Schoharie students, according to the Schoharie Central School District’s website. James Letcho, 50, of Middleburgh, faces multiple charges.

An Altamont man will serve eight to 24 years in prison for hitting and killing 31-year-old Tanisha Brathwaite with his car in September 2022 on Clinton Avenue in the city of Albany.

Woodlawn is known as a quiet neighborhood, but people have noticed increased crime in recent months. Now they want police to get involved, especially around kings road.

From cafés to mac and cheese to tacos to Chick-fil-A, several restaurants in the Capital Region as planning to open this year. Here are some restaurant openings to look out for in the coming months.