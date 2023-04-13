ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — How about this weather? After a beautiful day on Wednesday, we can expect more of the same today on Thursday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, yesterday was the warmest day of the year so far, with temperatures today predicted to be even higher.

A large brush fire broke out in Schoharie County on Wednesday, prompting several crews to respond to Richmondville. Some fire crews were reportedly from Otsego and Delaware Counties. Also, three people were hospitalized after a shooting in Troy, one being a teenage boy. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Thursday morning.

Three people, including a juvenile, are currently in local area hospitals after a shooting at the Corliss Park Apartments took place around 8:30 Wednesday evening. Troy police confirmed a woman, man, and teenage boy are victims.

Albany County officials unveiled new sustainability programs ahead of Earth Day. It includes a new design for reusable tote bags, which were funded through fees collected for paper and plastic bags.

New developments have been made in the case for the Virginia man accused of murdering a local physician assistant.

Blackbirds Tavern and Bike Café are set to open in Voorheesville later this year. Blackbirds Tavern will be located at 40 S Main Street and Blackbirds Bike Café will be at 42 S Main Street.