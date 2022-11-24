ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Thanksgiving! According to Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth’s weather report, great quiet and mild weather is expected to continue through the day today.

Today’s five things you need to know includes the latest update in the officer-involved shooting in downtown Saratoga Springs, New York’s first marijuana crop could be in jeopardy, and road closures for the Troy Turkey Trot.

1. DA gets restraining order against Saratoga Springs officials

Citing concerns for and maintaining the “the integrity of the ongoing investigation” into an officer involved shooting, Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen told NEWS10’s Anya Tucker that she has obtained a temporary restraining order against Saratoga Springs officials who have been openly talking about the case.

2. Suspect in Princetown homicide case charged with murder

Nicholas Fiebka, 19, faces two counts of second-degree murder in connection with a double homicide in a Princetown home. The victims have been named as William Horwedel, 61, and Alesia Wadsworth, 60. Fiebka is Wadsworth’s son.

3. Police investigating homicide in Schenectady

A 26-year-old man has died after a shooting near Odell Street and Brandywine Avenue in Schenectady. The victim has not yet been identified.

4. State: New York’s first pot crop jeopardized by court fight

U.S. District Court Judge Gary Sharpe in Albany blocked the state from issuing licenses in Brooklyn and swaths of upstate New York after a company owned by a Michigan resident challenged a requirement that applicants demonstrate “a significant presence in New York state.”

5. Road closures for the 75th Troy Turkey Trot

Today marks the 75th Troy Turkey Trot! The 10K begins at 8 a.m., the one-mile Turkey Walk and Grade School Mile starts at 9:30 a.m., and the 5K run begins at 10 a.m. City officials have issued a traffic advisory for the event.