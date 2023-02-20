ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy President’s Day! We hope you are enjoying the long weekend and are gearing up for the week ahead. According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, today will be the warmest day of the week with highs around 50 degrees.

Over the weekend, police confirmed a man was dead after he was found unresponsive in the Crossgates Mall foodcourt. Also, concern and confusion remain for residents of Cohoes regarding new ambulance services. That and more are covered in your five things to know this President’s Day.

1. Police confirm Crossgates Mall foodcourt death

Guilderland police confirm that an unconscious man found Saturday morning at Crossgates mall died. Lt. Joseph DeVoe said that they rushed to the scene around 9 a.m. responding to a call from mall security.

2. Ambulance woes in Cohoes

Less than a month of new ambulance service in Cohoes, concern and confusion remain for some residents.

3. Will mail be delivered on Presidents Day 2023?

Be aware: mail or packages you may be expecting early next week won’t be coming in on Monday. The U.S. Postal Service will be closed for mail delivery in observance of Presidents Day on Monday, February 20.

4. SP: Colonie man steals $500K+ from deceased person’s estate

A Colonie man was arrested on Friday for alleged grand larceny. Roy Nestler, 55, is charged with second-degree grand larceny after acting as the attorney for a deceased person’s estate.

5. GasBuddy: Slight decline in Albany gas prices

On Monday, February 20, GasBuddy gave a weekly update on Albany gas prices. The Albany-based data comes from GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations in Albany.