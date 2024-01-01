ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy New Year! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, 2024 is off to a quiet and “normal” start. After morning clouds there will be peeks of sunshine.

Today’s five things to know features local elected officials being sworn into office, Saratoga Springs welcoming 2024 with New Year’s Fest, and the new New York State minimum wage going into effect today.

Carmella Mantello is making history today as she’s being sworn in as the first female mayor in Troy. John Safford is also being sworn in as mayor of Saratoga Springs and Tim Coll will be sworn in as the city’s new public safety commissioner.

Saratoga Springs welcomed people to celebrate the start of 2024 with their three-day New Year’s Fest. It’s been called New York’s biggest New Year’s party north of Times Square by the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce.

The new year means new laws go into effect across the state. On Monday the New York state minimum wage will rise to $15 an hour.

Jason Schofield has reportedly withdrawn his name for the position of Assistant to the City Clerk. Schofield previously pled guilty to 12 felony charges of voter fraud.

On December 30, the Saratoga Springs Police Department found human remains near South Broadway and Adelphi Street. Due to the state of decomposition, an identification cannot be made at this time. The remains will be secured and forensically analyzed.