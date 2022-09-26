ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Monday! With enough coffee, even Monday morning looks good. Some of us in the Capital Region are waking up to fog and a light drizzle this morning, but we will dry out this evening, allowing us some time after work to enjoy the fall foliage!

Today’s five things to know include the DEC confirming a “coyote” shot last year in upstate New York was a wolf, a Troy man crashing into the AT&T store in Niskayuna, and an overnight blaze next-door to Troy’s famed Lo Porto Ristorante Caffe.

1. DNA test confirms wolf killed in upstate New York

Recent tests confirmed that an animal killed during a coyote hunt in upstate New York last year was a wolf, state environmental officials said Thursday. The results reviewed last week contradicted an initial analysis that had concluded it was an Eastern Coyote, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

2. Driver crashes into AT&T store

The Niskayuna Police Department responded to a report on September 25 of a car crashing into an AT&T store around 11:21 a.m. The driver also allegedly damaged property within the store with a baseball bat.

3. Overnight blaze threatens Lo Porto’s in Troy

After Troy Police noticed a haze in the neighborhood Sunday night, they called fire crews to the area of 83 4th Street—next door to the beloved Lo Porto Ristorante Caffe. Troy Fire Chief Eric J. McMahon said the call saved the entire row of buildings between the restaurant and Broadway, as a vacant single-family home went up in flames.

4. Vermonter crashes car after alleged high speed chase

A Wallingford, Vermont man was cited to appear in Rutland County Superior Court over the weekend after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase and then crashed into the woods. Troopers tried to stop Chad Young, 22, at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, when he reportedly sped off.

5. GCSO: Car accident leaves one dead and one injured

Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two-car serious injury accident on September 24 on SR 9W in Athens around 6:06 p.m. The accident left one driver with serious injuries and the other dead at the scene.