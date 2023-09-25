ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Monday, and happy Yom Kippur to those who celebrate! According to Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth, we can expect a beautiful stretch of weather through the week following a wet weekend and morning.

Fire crews responded to multiple fires over the weekend. One in Watervliet on Saturday, another in Troy on Sunday. Meanwhile, hundreds of community members celebrated the 27th Annual Buddy Walk at Schenectady Central Park to benefit the Down Syndrome Aim High Resource Center at the Center for Disability Services on Sunday. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Monday morning.

It has been over ten years since the death of Darryl Mount and the decision regarding his death is now a decade in the making.

The Watervliet Fire Department responded to a house fire on the evening of September 23. The fire broke out at 902 24th Street around 8 p.m.

Firefighters responded to a house fire at 106th and 2nd Street Sunday night in Troy. At this time, details on the fire are limited.

On Sunday, community members and advocates celebrated the 27th Annual Buddy Walk at Schenectady Central Park to benefit the Down Syndrome Aim High Resource Center at the Center for Disability Services. The event has been promoting inclusion and awareness of those with Down Syndrome, but Anne Schnieder Costigan, Spokesperson for the organization, said this year will include a very special dedication.

From international food made by local vendors to local bands. The Taste of Toga is celebrating everything local in Saratoga County.