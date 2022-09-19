ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sometimes, we can all use a bit of Monday morning motivation, and the famed pilot Amelia Earhart put it well when she said, “the most effective way to do it, is to do it.” In other words, start taking the first step this morning, and use this workweek to pursue your dreams. The weather, unfortunately, will not play along—Meteorologist Jill Szwed said the skies could get pretty ugly later in the day.

Today’s five things to know include two people found dead at Killington Motel, an Albany man accused of pointing a handgun at two women, and a plane crash in Great Barrington.

1. Investigation of two dead at Killington Motel

Vermont State Police (VSP) is investigating two deaths that happened at Killington Motel in Killington, on the night of September 17. Darlene Parker, 56, and Thomas Dodge, 53 were found dead in their motel room.

2. Albany man accused of pointing handgun at 2 women

An Albany man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly pointing a loaded handgun at two women inside a Park Avenue apartment. The incident was reported to police around noon, and officers were sent to an apartment on the 500 block of Park Avenue between South Lake Avenue and Quail Street to investigate.

3. Small plane crashes into Great Barrington corn field

A flight instructor and his student were both uninjured after their single-engine plane crashed into a cornfield over the weekend, according to Great Barrington Police. Officials said the 67-year-old instructor from Canaan, Connecticut, and his 57-year-old student from Cheshire, Connecticut, were trying to land the aircraft when it lost engine power and took a nosedive.

4. Glens Falls man pleads guilty to bank robbery

A Glens Falls man has pleaded guilty in connection to a March bank robbery. Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said Joseph Skellie pleaded guilty on Friday to third-degree robbery, which is a felony.

5. Albany gas prices fall for 3 months after $5 peak

After prices at the pump soared to record-highs, even reaching the $5 mark months ago, fuel costs in Albany have slowly gone the opposite direction.