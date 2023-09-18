ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Monday, and happy National Cheeseburger Day to those who celebrate! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we’re getting a rainy start to what is expected to be a very sunny week overall.

Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that took place in Johnstown on Sunday morning. The incident occurred in the area of Washington Street and North Market Street. Also, Bennington Police have captured attempted murder suspect Zachary Dumas, who police say was at large after a warrant for his arrest was issued on September 8. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Monday morning.

Bennington Police have captured attempted murder suspect Zachary Dumas, who police say was at large after a warrant for his arrest was issued on September 8. Police say the manhunt started on Thursday after Dumas jumped from a second-story apartment and was able to evade law enforcement.

Jacob Klein, the man accused of torturing and murdering a physician assistant last year, will represent himself in his upcoming trial, NEWS10 has learned. Klein’s trial is set to begin on Monday.

The Schenectady Police Department announced they are investigating a shooting that took place on Albany Street on Sunday afternoon. One person was injured in the incident.

New York State’s extreme risk protection orders – also known as red flag laws – prevent those who are a threat to themselves or others from owning a gun. The Governor recently signed legislation making the application process easier.