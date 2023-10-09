ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day! According to Meteorologist Matt Mackie, we can expect some sun with cloud coverage and a chance of pop-up showers.

Vermont State Police are investigating a homicide in Rutland County after the body of a college professor was found on a rail trail. Police say she was shot. Also, some New York state lawmakers are looking for ways to improve safety at state parks after a young girl was kidnapped from Moreau Lake State Park in Gansevoort last weekend. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Monday morning.

Authorities in Castleton are investigating the murder of a woman near a local rail trail. Vermont State Police announced that the victim was Honoree Fleming, 77, of Castleton, though they don’t officially have a suspect.

Some New York state lawmakers are looking for ways to improve safety at state parks after a young girl was kidnapped from Moreau Lake State Park in Gansevoort last weekend.

A Hudson Falls man has been arrested following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred at Saratoga Hospital, according to police. Scott Williams, 60, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault.

The local Jewish population here in the Capital Region is feeling the impacts of the Israel-Gaza conflict. Following Governor Hochul’s remarks on October 7, safety of the local Jewish population has become a priority.

NEWS10 is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a special look at how many are preserving their Latino cultures in the Capital Region.