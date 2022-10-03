ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s finally spooky season! Happy first Monday of October, Capital Region. Don’t let the bitter cold get you down, to start this week—Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth said it won’t last!

Today’s five things to know include a deadly shooting on Central Avenue, a structure fire in Watervliet, and a man arrested after allegedly killing someone on Hamilton Street.

1. Albany Police probe deadly Central Avenue shooting

A 24-year-old man was shot and killed on Central Avenue Sunday evening, according to the Albany Police Department. A spokesman for the department said the man was shot at about 7:30 p.m., near the intersection of Central Avenue and Robin Street.

2. Watervliet Fire Department responds to structure fire

The Watervliet Fire Department (WFD) and Watervliet Police Department (WPD) responded to a house fire on 6th avenue Sunday afternoon around 1:15 p.m.

3. Albany PD: Arrest made in Hamilton Street shooting

Brian Moses, 20 has been charged in connection with a homicide that happened on Friday, September 30 on Hamilton street in Albany. Police carried out an investigation after a male, 18 was found in the roadway with gunshot wounds.

4. Pittsfield police arrest woman for murder

Pittsfield police arrested Desmond Phillip, 42 on Friday, September 30. Phillip was arrested for the murder of Teddy Cepeda, 43.

5. Groundbreaking for new Saratoga Springs park Monday

Groundbreaking for the new Flat Rock Park in Saratoga Springs will take place on Monday, October 3. The park will offer a new outdoor gathering place to residents of the area.