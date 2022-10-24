ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Good Monday morning, Capital Region! The week will start rather wet today, with rain showers forecasted through dinnertime. Those scattered showers will hang around through Wednesday before we dry up heading into the weekend.

Today’s five things to know are headlined by an ambulance crash in Queensbury. Recreation and crime are the names of the game for the rest of the day’s stories.

1. Queensbury man accused of crashing into ambulance

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said a Queensbury man crashed into an ambulance—which was taking someone to the hospital—on Sunday night.

2. Vermonter allegedly fires rifle during fight

A 21-year-old Wells, Vermont man was arrested after an incident in his hometown on Friday. Authorities say they were told about a man who discharged a firearm inside a residence on East Wells Road at around 11:50 p.m.

3. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announces 13 new bird trail locations

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will be adding 13 new locations to the New York State Birding Trail, they announced on Friday. The 13 new locations will bring the total number of birding trail locations to 325 across the state, which looks to offer a number of different birding and bird-watching experiences for New Yorkers and other visitors to enjoy.

4. Saugerties man indicted for allegedly setting house on fire

A Saugerties man has been indicted for allegedly setting fire to a home. The Saugerties Police Department said Timothy Benzenhoefer, 44, was arrested on October 21.

5. Mohawk Hudson Humane Society over-capacity, cites inflation as one cause

The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society’s intake rate is 24 percent higher than Oct. 2021 and that increased number of pets in need is straining their staff and resources.