ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect warmer temperatures kicking off the first Monday of October. Temperatures will get a boost close to 80 degrees again this afternoon. Highs will run a good 10 degrees above normal.

Moreau Lake State Park has been closed for the time being while law enforcement continues to search for 9-year-old Charlotte Sena. An AMBER Alert was issued for Sena at 9:35 a.m. on Sunday. The public is asked to avoid the area of Moreau Lake State Park to allow law enforcement to efficiently conduct their search.

The Albany Police Department announced they are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday night. The incident took place on Central Avenue.

Two employees at Saratoga Hospital were stabbed by a patient early Saturday morning. The two employees suffered visible but non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to make a full recovery.

Vermont State Police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash that happened around 11:21 a.m. on Sunday. The crash took place at the intersection of US Route 7/N on Shrewsbury Road in Clarendon.