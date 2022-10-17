ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday – the start of the week. If you have the right mindset for this day, you will have positive energy and motivation to complete your work or learn. Many successful and famous people know the importance of starting Monday morning to become an outstanding person. Keep your head up!

After a beautiful fall weekend, Meteorologist Jill Szwed said to expect some changes to kick off the new week. A cloudy, cold morning recently gave way to clearer skies, but there’s still a chance of showers later in the day.

Breaking news to start your week—one person has died after a car crash on Route 5 in Amsterdam. Details from the wreck, and a weekend recap, round out today’s five things to know.

1. 1 dead after crash on Route 5 in Amsterdam

Part of Rt. 5 in Amsterdam, between Truax Road and Cranes Hollow Road, was closed Monday morning after a fatal car crash. Officials with the county Sheriff’s Office encouraged commuters to plan alternate routes, as their investigation continued.

2. Galway man accused of pointing handgun during fight

A Galway man is behind bars after he allegedly pointed an illegally owned handgun at someone during a domestic dispute.

3. Thousands walk to end breast cancer

Thousands of people gathered in Albany on Sunday for the annual Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk and awareness event, one of the largest in the country.

4. Waterford-Halfmoon gets new $10 million firehouse

The new firehouse was completed this year after 10 years of being in the works and was $1million under the approved budget. The Halfmoon-Waterford Fire Department spent 60 years working out of their old station on Middletown Road, and it just wasn’t cutting it anymore.

5. Cambridge Central School District BOE appeals Supreme Court’s decision

In a last-minute vote Friday night, the Board of Education in Cambridge appealed a court decision to remove the “Indian” symbol. News10 spoke with a board member and has the latest in those developments.