ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — American Actor Michael Ealy can provide us all with the motivation we need this Monday morning, when he says, “Hey, I know it’s Monday. But it’s also a new day and a new week. And in that lies a new opportunity for something special to happen.” Savor every second of today if you enjoyed that unseasonable warmth over the weekend—Meteorologist Jill Szwed said the heat is coming to an end.

Today’s five things to know include a drug bust in Johnstown, a Green Island man accused of a hate crime, and a serious house fire in Waterford.

1. Police: Johnstown traffic stop nets 10 grams of cocaine

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled a car over for allegedly breaking traffic laws on State Highway 349, in Johnstown. During the traffic stop, it was determined that the driver, Fredrick E. Janack Jr., was driving the car while his driver’s license was suspended, according to police.

2. Green Island man allegedly pops tire as hate crime

A Green Island man is in jail without bail, accused of slashing an African American man’s tire after making racist comments to the victim and his family. On Saturday, November 5, the Green Island Police received a complaint for criminal mischief to the victim’s vehicle.

3. Crews respond to house fire in Waterford

Fire crews were on scene at a house fire overnight on Sunday. Waterford Fire Chief, Donald Baldwin, said the house is extremely damaged on the roof and second floor.

4. Troy man arrested, accused of stealing car

A Troy man was arrested on Friday in the village of Green Island. Celzon Vinson, 23, faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car.

5. Vermonter accused of DUI after serious Pownal crash

A Shaftsbury man is doing time in Marble Valley Correctional Facility after a Sunday morning crash sent another man to the hospital with serious injuries. At about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Vermont State Troopers responded to U.S. Route 7 in Pownal, in the area of Evergreen Park Street for reports of a crash between a car and a motorcycle.