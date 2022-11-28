ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Good Monday morning! The slate from last week has been wiped clean, and new beginnings are headed our way. Along with that comes cooler air and a steady breeze, according to the latest StormTracker Forecast.

Today’s five things to know include a shooting in the parking lot of the Queensbury Walmart, and a welcome change in Capital Region gas prices.

1. Queensbury Walmart closed briefly after shooting in parking lot

The Walmart on Route 9 in Queensbury closed briefly on Sunday afternoon following a shooting incident in the parking lot. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location just before 4 p.m., after receiving a call for a man who had been shot in the hip.

2. Albany gas prices take 10-cent dip in past week

Patrick De Haan, the head petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, said as millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, gasoline prices dropped coast to coast last week. In the Capital Region, the average price tag at the pump dropped 9.7 cents—making $3.82 per gallon the new standard.

3. Police: Vermonter shoots at Schenectady trio

Vermont State Troopers have arrested a Shaftsbury man who was allegedly responsible for a shooting incident in his hometown Friday night. Officers arrested Gerardo J. Zelayagranados, 31, following a shooting at a home on Ehrich Road.

4. PD: Amsterdam sex offender breaks out of police car

An Amsterdam man who allegedly sent sexual content to a child broke out of a police car on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Amsterdam Police Department. Officers first heard of the alleged sex crimes on Oct. 26, 2022, when the victim’s parents told them that a man had been sending their child inappropriate messages and photographs.

5. Schenectady Police looking for missing person

The Schenectady Police Department’s Youth Aid Bureau is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Samantha Humphrey, 14, is 4’11 and 95 pounds.