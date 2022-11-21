ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mondays—they offer new beginnings, 52 times a year! Days before Thanksgiving, the Capital Region is waking up to some relatively cold weather. A few remnants of the lake-effect snow out west made it into our area, too.

Today’s five things to know center around the officer-involved shooting in Saratoga this weekend. A double-fatal crash in Columbia County and a missing child in Albany round out the day’s headlines.

1. Off-duty Vermont deputy involved in Saratoga shooting

Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim and commissioner of public safety James Montagnino held a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, in regard to a shooting that took place on broadway at 3:03 a.m. Sunday morning. Mayor Kim and Montagnino confirmed an off-duty Vermont deputy was involved in the shooting. The deputy has been identified as Vito Caselnova, IV.

2. Two dead after head-on collision in Columbia County

Columbia County Sheriff Donald Krapf reports a serious car crash that occurred on State Route 9H on November 18 in Ghent. The sheriff explains the crash was a head-on collision leading to two fatalities.

3. Albany Police looking for missing 10-year-old

The Albany Police are trying to find Avery Grimm, 10, who allegedly ran away from his Third Street home around 10 p.m. Sunday. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, sweatpants, and green boots, a police spokesperson said.

4. Saratoga Springs Community Reacts to Shooting

Saratoga Springs residents woke up to disturbing news this morning. After police responded to a shooting downtown around 3 a.m. on the corner of Broadway and Caroline Street, one resident still can’t believe another shooting happened.

5. Police: Man crashes into Wallkill CSD building

A Walden man who was trying to get away from an Ulster County Sheriff’s deputy crashed his car into a telephone pole on Sunday, authorities said. According to police, Jason D. Hepper, 33, was being chased after a deputy saw him slam into the Wallkill Central School District Administration building on State Route 208.