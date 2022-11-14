ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s definitely feeling like November this morning. Meteorologist Jill Szwed said there was a change in the air over the weekend, and we won’t be shaking it anytime soon. The chill is here to stay!

Fire crews were able to save a silo at the Close Family Farm in Mayfield over the weekend. The details, and an allegedly drunken Kingston man nearly hitting a sheriff’s deputy, top today’s five things to know.

1. Crews douse blaze in silo at Close Family Farm

On Sunday morning, a fire broke out in a silo full of feed at Close Family Farm in Mayfield. Crews from the Mayfield and Gloversville Fire Departments were sent to the farm at about 7 a.m., where they noticed smoke billowing from the silo.

2. Police: Kingston man almost hits officer, gets DWI

Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Kingston man early Saturday morning after he allegedly flew by a traffic stop, nearly hitting a patrol car and deputy. Jalen Allen, 29, was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and reckless endangerment in connection with the incident on Route 32 in Tillson at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday, November 12.

3. An exclusive first look: Bond vehicles on display at Saratoga Auto Museum

Saratoga Automobile Museum is racing into its newest and quite possibly most exciting exhibit to date. Its name’s Bond, Bond in Motion, and NEWS10 is getting a first look at the top-secret installment.

4. Bennington restaurant closing after 62 years

Jensen’s Restaurant, located at 332 North Street in Bennington, is permanently closing its doors after 62 years. Owner Amy Jensen made the announcement in a Facebook post on Friday morning.

5. Victim named after Second Street homicide

The man who was shot and killed on Second Street Thursday night has been identified by the Albany Police. A spokesperson for the department said Hacief Oliver, 26, died after being shot in the torso.