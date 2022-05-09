ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Break out those tee-shirts and shorts, because Jill Szwed’s latest weather report calls for the warmest weather in quite some time. We have plenty of sunshine and a warming trend on tap! Today’s five things to know feature the crowning of last weekend’s Albany Tulip Queen, a dreamy Bahamas vacation gone terribly wrong, and the conjuring of a huge box office premiere for Marvel’s “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.”

1. Sam Mills named 2022 Tulip Queen

Sam Mills was named Albany’s newest Tulip Queen during Saturday’s ceremony in Washington Park. They were chosen from a field of five contestants and becomes the 74th person to wear the crown since the event began.

2. 3 Americans found dead at Bahamas resort

Officials in the Bahamas say three U.S. tourists have died at a Sandals Resort after falling ill. Another had to be airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

3. ‘Doctor Strange 2’ conjures huge box office opening

The summer movie season is off to a blockbuster start thanks to “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.” The superhero extravaganza grossed an estimated $185 million in ticket sales in its first weekend in U.S. and Canadian theaters.

4. Governor Kathy Hochul tests positive for COVID-19

On Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced she has tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet to her followers, the Governor said she’ll be isolating and working remotely this week.

5. Structure fire tears through 2 homes in Albany

On Sunday, the Albany Police Department confirmed to NEWS10 that there was a working structure fire in Albany at 489 Hudson Avenue. According to Albany Fire Department Chief Joseph W. Gregory, the fire which started at 489 Hudson Ave., quickly spread to an adjoining home on the same street located at 487 Hudson Ave.