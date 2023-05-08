ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s the last Monday of the week, you can do this. According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, the tide is turning weather-wise. Skies are cleared after the rain quickly wrapped up before sunrise.
A new trooper barracks proposed for Dunning Street in Malta has caused a stir among local residents. Meanwhile, students rallied for Kyra’s Law to help spread awareness for child safety. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Monday.
1. Luther Forest residents against proposed police barracks
A new trooper barracks has been proposed on Dunning Street in Malta to replace their current location on Route 9. But some residents of Luther Forest say they are outraged over the plans’ impact on the neighborhood.
2. Students rally for Kyra’s Law to share child safety awareness
On Sunday, students, elected officials, and other community members wanted to honor those who lost a child by supporting Kyra’s Law with a Bereavement Mother’s Day event.
3. Two hospitalized after head-on crash in Pittsfield
Two people were hospitalized after a head-on crash in the area of Dalton Avenue in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning. One of the drivers involved faces life-threatening injuries.
4. Albany man arrested for DWI found with loaded handgun
On May 6, an Albany man was found asleep at the wheel and in possession of a loaded handgun on North Manning Boulevard. The driver, Tariq Royal, 33, is facing multiple charges from the incident.
5. Queensbury teen on the spectrum gets dream job at Great Escape
A Queensbury High School Senior on the spectrum achieved his childhood dream with a new job at the Great Escape.