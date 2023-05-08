ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s the last Monday of the week, you can do this. According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, the tide is turning weather-wise. Skies are cleared after the rain quickly wrapped up before sunrise.

A new trooper barracks proposed for Dunning Street in Malta has caused a stir among local residents. Meanwhile, students rallied for Kyra’s Law to help spread awareness for child safety. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Monday.

A new trooper barracks has been proposed on Dunning Street in Malta to replace their current location on Route 9. But some residents of Luther Forest say they are outraged over the plans’ impact on the neighborhood.

On Sunday, students, elected officials, and other community members wanted to honor those who lost a child by supporting Kyra’s Law with a Bereavement Mother’s Day event.

Two people were hospitalized after a head-on crash in the area of Dalton Avenue in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning. One of the drivers involved faces life-threatening injuries.

On May 6, an Albany man was found asleep at the wheel and in possession of a loaded handgun on North Manning Boulevard. The driver, Tariq Royal, 33, is facing multiple charges from the incident.

A Queensbury High School Senior on the spectrum achieved his childhood dream with a new job at the Great Escape.