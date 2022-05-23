ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wipe the weekend’s sweat off your brow, because we are in for a serious cool-down Monday, with highs just nearing the 70-degree mark. Meteorologist Jill Szwed said that the lower temperatures will be “so refreshing”- and I couldn’t agree more.

Today’s five things to know include charges filed against a Gloversville man after the recent emaciated dog case, new steps being taken by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to combat hate crimes, and an early-morning stabbing in Albany on Monday.

1. Gloversville man charged after emaciated dog found, later dies

A Gloversville man has been arrested after police said he abandoned a dog. The dog later died. Joshua O’Dell was charged with Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring an Animal, and for failing to provide proper sustenance.

2. DOJ taking new steps to combat hate crimes

On Friday, the Department of Justice announced new efforts to try and deter a spike in hate crimes during the pandemic. It’s an ongoing concern, especially following last Saturday’s racially motivated shooting in Buffalo.

3. Albany man stabbed in domestic-related incident

The Albany Police Department was called to the intersection of Central Avenue and North Lake Avenue around 3:45 a.m. Monday for reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been stabbed in the back.

4. NYSP: Teen steals car, runs from police on Thruway

The New York State Police were notified of a stolen car traveling southbound on Interstate 87 around 9:56 p.m. Wednesday night. At that time, the car had been seen in Coeymans.

5. Gas prices in Albany rise another 15 cents, near $5

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 546 stations in Albany, average gasoline prices in the area have risen 15 cents per gallon since May 16, averaging $4.87 per gallon Monday. That’s 68 cents higher than April’s average, and $1.86 more than prices seen in May 2021.