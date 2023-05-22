ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The countdown to Friday is once again underway. Happy Monday! Per Meteorologist Jill Szwed, a weak front will spark some pop-up showers with some rogue thunder to the south of I-90.

According to the Colonie Town Supervisor, Peter G. Crummey, the emergency water and boil advisory has been lifted. The advisory was issued Thursday evening.

Coming out of the state budget that was just over a month late, state officials are counting down the days left of the legislative session. The 2023 legislative session will be running later than scheduled as well. Currently, they are set to adjurn on June 9th due to topics such as housing and migrants.

18 days after his re-introduction as the head coach of the Albany Empire, Tom Menas resigned on Sunday. The resignation comes after a 79-34 loss to the Jacksonville Sharks on Saturday night.

The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the morning of May 20. One man was left injured from the incident.

Saturday, members of the Chinese and various Asian American communities gathered to celebrate the Chinese Community Center’s 50th anniversary at Proctor’s Theater.