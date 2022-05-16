ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’re feeling a case of the Monday blues this morning, just remember, even the best weeks start with Monday! The Capital Region will see another round of thunderstorms this afternoon, and they could be a doozy- check out Meteorologist Jill Szwed’s latest Storm Tracker Forecast for all the details.

Today’s five things to know include a horrific mass shooting in Buffalo over the weekend, a double-stabbing in Troy that left one dead, and the turning of the tassel for Siena’s youngest-ever graduate.

1. 10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket

At least 10 people were killed in a mass shooting at a Tops Markets grocery store in Buffalo, New York, according to law enforcement officials who spoke with the Associated Press, in addition to Buffalo Police.

2. Troy Police investigate 2 stabbings, 1 fatal

The Troy Police Department was called to the area of State Street and 3rd Avenue for reports of a stabbing, around 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Shortly after arriving at the scene, they were notified of a second incident on Hill Street.

3. Siena’s youngest ever graduate receives diploma

Caps off to the youngest graduate in Siena College history. One of the hundreds of graduates to walk across the stage of MVP Arena Sunday morning was Elham Malik, who received her diploma at just 17-years-old.

4. Open casting call for feature film in Albany

Hudson Valley Casting announced Monday, May 9 that they are holding an open casting call for a feature film, called “Brother’s Blood.” The call is virtual and is open to residents within two hours of Albany.

5. Gas prices in Albany spike again, stay above average

Average gasoline prices in Albany have risen 24 cents from May 9, averaging $4.72 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 546 stations in the area. Prices in Albany are 58.5 cents per gallon higher than they were in April and stand $1.72 per gallon higher than in 2021.