ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Monday! We hope everyone had a great weekend and all the moms and caregivers had a great Mother’s Day. According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we’re going to be building off of the beautiful weekend we just had with more great weather to come. Highs will run from the mid-60s in the higher terrain to the mid-70s for Albany and spots southward.

Three people were shot at Village Barber and Beauty on Second Avenue in Albany on Saturday, one dying as a result of the shooting. Also, a missing Bennington man was found deceased in the Walloomsac River on Sunday after last being seen on Friday. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Monday morning.

Albany police are investigating a gun homicide that took place at Village Barber and Beauty on Second Avenue at around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. Although one person died, two more were shot, including a child.

According to the Albany Police Department, a 41-year-old Albany woman has been charged in connection to a domestic-related homicide that happened on Friday on South Pearl Street. Kyisha Smith faces multiple charges.

A missing Bennington man who was last seen on Friday was found dead Sunday in the Walloomsac River near North Bennington. Gary Monroe was 72.

A structure fire at a former McDonald’s building, located at 22 Main Street in South Glens Falls, is currently under investigation. The fire took place at 4:34 Sunday morning.

Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady has announced the return of the Harbor Jam concert series this summer at the Mohawk Harbor Amphitheater. This year’s concerts will take place over one weekend: July 29 and July 30.