ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Mondays are the start of the work week which offer new beginnings 52 times a year!” — David Dweck. We hope everyone had a great weekend! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, your umbrellas and wipers will be getting a workout in today. The soggy weather from the weekend is spilling over to the new week and new month.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary of a donation box at the Auriesville Shrine that happened on Sunday. While there is surveillance footage, it is grainy and hard to identify the suspect. Meanwhile, in Columbia County, the Malden Bridge Community Center is searching for its church bell after it went missing between 7 p.m. on April 24 and 7 a.m. the following morning. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Monday morning.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at the Auriesville Shrine that happened on Sunday around 5 p.m. Deputies say the suspect pried open the donation box and took money inside.

A church bell has reportedly been stolen from the outside of the Malden Bridge Community Center in Columbia County. Lucinda Buckley, President of the Center, said the bell went missing between 7 p.m. on April 24 and 7 a.m. on April 25.

Over 3,000 guns were turned in during the statewide community gun buyback events hosted by Attorney General Letitia James and law enforcement agencies. 357 firearms were turned in locally at the buyback event hosted by Watervliet, Cohoes, Colonie, Green Island, and Menands police departments.

University at Albany football tight end Thomas Greaney has officially signed a deal with the Cleveland Browns of the National Football League. A senior tight end from Bedford, Mass., Greaney was the top target for the Great Dane offense in 2022. He recorded 50 receptions for 693 yards and nine receiving touchdowns, all of which led the team. His touchdown total was tied for second in the CAA. Four times he had games in which he scored multiple (2) touchdowns. He surpassed the 100-yard mark three times, with a season-high 126 yards coming in the Great Danes’ final home game against Maine, a 23-21 win in which the TE also recorded a touchdown.

The Siena Men’s Tennis team won the MAAC tournament championship for the first time in program history last weekend. The Saints defeated rival and top-seeded Fairfield to get the job done. Something head coach Jeff Osborn believes no one saw coming.