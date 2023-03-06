ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s Monday, and the countdown to Friday is on again. According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect more melting with early sunshine and mild temperatures. Clouds will start to build around the second part of the day.

Police are investigating a dead body that was found at the Empire State Plaza on Sunday. Also, local and state police are continuing their search for Kevin White, a Canajoharie man who was reported missing in January. White’s family is offering a reward of $3,000 for anyone with information about his whereabouts or those who caused his disappearance. That and more are covered in your five things to know this Monday morning.

1. Police investigating deceased man located at Empire State Plaza

New York State Police are investigating an unresponsive man who was determined to be dead, located at the Empire State Plaza on Sunday. Police say the unresponsive man was in the area of the Madison Avenue entrance to the Empire State Plaza.

2. Police still searching for missing Canajoharie man

New York State Police and local police are still searching for Kevin White, a man from Canajoharie reported missing in late January. White’s family is now offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to his direct recovery or arrest and prosecution of those responsible for his disappearance.

3. One hospitalized in Quail Street shooting, police investigating

According to Steve Smith of the Albany Police Department, a 17-year-old was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Quail Street on Saturday. Smith said the shooting happened around 11 a.m.

4. 46th South High Marathon Dance raises over $600,000

The South High Marathon Dance returned for its 46th year at South Glens Falls Senior High School. The 28-hour event started at 5 p.m. Friday and ran until 10:30 Saturday night. The dance is held for recipients and local beneficiaries who are in need of financial support for medical reasons. The student body eats, sleeps, and parties in the school in hopes to raise as much money as possible.

5. Albany man arrested on multiple drug charges

An Albany man was arrested on Wednesday for multiple drug-related charges. Kenneth Neely, 58, allegedly possessed cocaine, fentanyl, and digital scales.