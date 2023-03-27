ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Monday is the day that opens up the week for many opportunities,” – R.K. Narayan. To start the week, we’re starting off with a clear and chilly morning. But, come afternoon, we’ll be seeing some rain and more cloud coverage with temperatures climbing into the 50s, according to Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Overnight, a pedestrian was killed in an auto/pedestrian crash on I-787. Police at the time shut down all lanes to investigate, diverting traffic. The crash is still under investigation. Also, police are investigating two separate shots fired incidents that happened in Troy Sunday evening. Police are still looking to determine if the shootings are related. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Monday morning.

Police are investigating an auto/pedestrian crash that happened overnight Sunday into Monday on I-787. Police say one pedestrian died in the crash.

Troy Police are investigating two separate shots fired incidents, on Ida Street and 4th Street near Canal Street.

A Schenectady man was arrested on Friday and is accused of possessing methamphetamine, heroin, and prescription pills. James Yawn, 27, faces multiple charges.

Albany Fire Department Chief Joseph Gregory released a statement expressing his pride in firefighters’ efforts in conquering the fire at the former Doane Stuart School that happened on Thursday. In his statement, Chief Gregory mentioned the professionalism and teamwork of those on the scene and the response from concerned residents following the blaze.

On Thursday night, Adam Pensel was sitting at home when he got an alert on his phone. A short time later, he was out with his camera, capturing brilliant greens and reds over the glassy surface of Lake George.