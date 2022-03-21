ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jill Szwed’s weather report says the forecast is looking pretty good for this first full day of spring. We’ll enjoy a good deal of sunshine with seasonable temperatures.

Today’s five things to know includes a person seriously injured in a fire, a least three officials contacting COVID-19 after the NYSAC conference, and gas prices dropping about 12 cents in the Albany area since last week.

1. Person seriously injured in fire in North Greenbush

One person has been seriously injured in a house fire on Brinker Drive South in North Greenbush on Sunday. The 84-year-old was transported to Albany Medical Center and is in critical condition.

2. At least three officials have contracted COVID-19 after NYSAC conference

Three officials have tested positive for COVID-19 following the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) annual conference at The Desmond Hotel last week. Those infected include Albany County Executive Dan McCoy.

3. Two arrested for January death of Richmondville man

Two people have been charged in connection with the January death of Connor Delaney, 21, of Richmondville. New York State Police said Devon Hunter, 18, of Colonie, and a 17-year-old have been arrested on murder charges.

NEWS10’s Conall Smith spoke with Connor Delaney’s father Sunday about the arrests. “I may be a tree climber and a rugged guy but I have not stopped crying,” Joe Delaney says with a rasp in his voice.

4. Olmsteadville Road closed due to flooding

Olmsteadville Road, between Pottersville and Lane Road, is closed until Tuesday or Wednesday due to flooding and for repairs, said Warren County Director of Public Affairs Don Lehman. The Warren County Office of Emergency Services is investigating a possible dam failure that happened Sunday morning.

5. Capital Region gas price update

Gas prices in the Albany area have dropped 12.3 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy. This comes after a surge in gas prices over the last few weeks to over $4 a gallon.

