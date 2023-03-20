ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy first day of Spring! We hope everyone had a safe and fun St. Patrick’s Day weekend! According to Meteorologist Matt Mackie, We get lucky this year… after a chilly start to the day, we warm to right around 50 degrees this afternoon! Spring officially begins with the Vernal Equinox, at 5:24 pm today.

Four teenagers and an 8-year-old died in a car crash in Scarsdale early Sunday morning. Local police say a 9-year-old was the only survivor of the crash and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Also, a motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in Troy. These stories, and more, are part of your five things to know this Monday morning.

Four teens and an 8-year-old child died in a car crash in Scarsdale around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. Local police say their car went off the road, hit a tree, and caught fire.

A motorcyclist has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in Troy near 4th Street and Madison Street, according to police. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.

A Palatine Bridge man was arrested and is accused of selling drugs, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Timothy Hart, 39, is charged with failure to appear on criminal possession and criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Starting on Monday at 7 a.m., West Main Street will be closed due to a water repair. The westbound lane will be closed between Caroline Street and Evelyn Avenue, and drivers are asked to seek alternative routes.

A Schenectady felon pleaded guilty on Friday to drug possession and firearm charges to further a drug trafficking crime, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). Charles Whorley, 35, faces five years to life in prison, a $1M fine, and at least three years to life of post-imprisonment supervision once he is sentenced.