1. Albany police investigating homicide on Central Avenue

The Albany Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened late Saturday night on Central Avenue. Police said a man, 33, was found in a nearby parking lot with a gunshot wound to the torso. The man was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

2. 1 dead in fatal boating accident on Thompsons Lake

An investigation is underway into a fatal boating accident that happened on Saturday in Knox. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office said a woman, 47, has died as a result of the incident.

3. Structure fire under investigation in Gloversville

The Gloversville Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire on First Avenue on Sunday night. The department said one person was taken to Nathan Littauer for evaluation and no other injuries were reported.

4. Albany police arrest two men after shots fired call

The Albany Police Department recovered two handguns after a shots fired ca;; involving a car early Sunday. Police said the incident took place at about 12:20 a.m., near the area of Madison Avenue and Trinity Place.

5. Saratoga Springs neighborhood dealing with spongy moth infestation

Warmer weather often means spending more time outside but for residents of one neighborhood in Saratoga Springs, an invasive moth is making spending time outdoors less than enjoyable.