ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, today will be a little bit breezy under partly sunny skies.

Firefighters and police officers responded to a fire near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Ontario Street late Sunday night. Information regarding the fire is limited at this time. Meanwhile, the coaching carousel at the Albany Empire continues. Three days after accepting the head coach position with the team, Terry Foster will not be on the sidelines for the Empire. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Monday morning.

Firefighters and police officers responded to a fire near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Ontario Street late Sunday night. Information at this time is limited regarding the cause of the blaze.

Migrants who have come to the Capital Region are being helped by the Afghan American Community Center. One bus made over ten trips back and forth from a nearby hotel to bring asylum seekers and refugees in for a warm meal.

More than 20,000 National Grid customers lost power Sunday morning in Schenectady County, according to an online outage map. The outages spanned across Schenectady and Rotterdam.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal motorcycle crash that happened around 7:25 on Sunday morning. Deputies say the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash, and they have not released the victim’s name pending family notification.

Just three days after accepting the Albany Empire head coaching job, Terry Foster will not be joining the Empire as their new head coach. Instead, Maurice Legget, who was on the active roster as a player, is now stepping in as head coach in an interim capacity.