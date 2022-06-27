ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Happy rainy Monday morning! They don’t get better than this for us allergy sufferers- although it may seem dark and gloomy this morning. Never fear, though! Meteorologist Jill Szwed said the rain will not last for too long– a cold front is about to wipe it all out.

Today’s five things to know include an armed robbery suspect on the loose in Albany, a motorcyclist airlifted after a crash in Kerhonkson, and a shooting incident that led to a walk-in victim at Albany Med.

1. Police looking for armed robbery suspect in Albany

The Albany Police Department is looking to identify an individual in connection to an attempted robbery investigation. Police said the incident took place at a Sunoco in a 700-block area of Broadway on Saturday.

2. Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Kerhonkson

Around noon on Saturday, deputies with the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area of 5500 Route 44 55 in Kerhonkson for a motorcycle crash with serious injuries. Upon arrival, deputies along with emergency medical personnel helped the motorcyclist, who was suffering from a serious leg injury.

3. Albany police investigating shooting incident

Albany police are investigating a shooting incident that reportedly happened near Second Street. On Sunday, at about 6 p.m., officers responded to the area of Second and Judson Streets for reports of shots fired.

4. APD: Security guard shot during robbery at Motel 6

The Albany Police Department said a security guard for Motel 6 on Watervliet Avenue Ext., was shot during a robbery Saturday evening. Police said at about 10 p.m., a man entered the Motel lobby and demanded cash from an employee at the counter.

5. Gov. Hochul signs LGBTQ+ legislation into law

While more states work toward passing laws to protect LGBTQ+ people, new legislation has been signed by Governor Kathy Hochul that empowers New York State agencies to provide further support to LGBTQ+ New Yorkers.