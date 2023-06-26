ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Monday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, the warm and humid weather is expected to continue throughout the day.

Albany Police are investigating two separate homicides that happened early Sunday morning. Also, the search continues for a 12-year-old girl who’s been missing since Thursday. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Monday morning.

Albany police announced they are investigating two separate homicides that occurred early in the morning on Sunday. Both incidents are currently under investigation.

Albany Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Nolah Callendar was last seen Thursday around 4 p.m.

An Albany man has been charged with knocking over and damaging a statue outside a Lark Street restaurant, according to police. Devin Brewington, 28, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief.

Anthony Berghela, owner of Romo’s Pizza in Glenmont, was recently named the winner of the Pizza World Cup in Naples, Italy. Berghela has competed in the competition before, however, this is his first win.

NEWS10 Sports was informed Thursday that the game checks paid to the Albany Empire players and coaching staff after their last game against the Orlando Predators on June 9 had been removed from their accounts. Saturday we learned why.