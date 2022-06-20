ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s Monday! Time to reboot your mind and get a fresh start for the upcoming week. To help with that positive mindset, take a look at Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth’s latest Storm Tracker Forecast– the sun is set to return today, with less of that chilly wind from the weekend!

Today’s five things to know include a Gloversville lawyer nearly losing his home to a fire, a shooting incident in Woodbury, Vermont, and a car crash that sent a New York State Trooper to the hospital.

1. Gloversville lawyer nearly loses home to fire

Parts of the Gloversville home of a lawyer and his family were heavily damaged by fire Friday. The fire, originally reported around noon, wreaked havoc on the back of Anthony and Michelle Casale’s home at 11 Judson Parkway.

2. VSP: Arrest made in Woodbury shooting

Vermont State Police arrested Brian McAndrew, 38, of Woodbury in connection to a shooting incident that happened at a residence in Woodbury. On Friday, at about 10:08 p.m., State Police with Hardwick Police, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Dog Pond Road, for a report of shots fired with injured people.

3. NYS Trooper transported to hospital after two-car crash in Watertown

A New York State Trooper was transported to the hospital after his patrol car was involved in an accident earlier Saturday. Officials said the Trooper was injured after his patrol car was damaged in the crash.

4. Third annual Dad Fest brings hundreds to Albany for Father’s Day

Hundreds came out for the third annual Dad Fest Car Show in Albany’s Washington Park on Sunday. The festival showcased all things cars made between 1900-2022.

5. Pittsfield Police investigating Tyler Street shooting

The Pittsfield Police Department (PPD) said they are investigating a report of shots fired near the 400-block area of Tyler Street on Friday. Police said at least one victim was wounded.