ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Monday is a fresh start. It’s never too late to start your own new journey to success- just let Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth’s latest Storm Tracker Forecast be your motivator. A return to sunshine and milder temperatures is on deck for your Monday!

1. Motorcyclist runs off road, 2 pedestrians killed in Lake George

New York State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle-pedestrian crash that happened Sunday afternoon in Lake George.

2. Senior citizens accused of selling deadly drugs

Two senior citizens have been arrested by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force after they allegedly sold deadly drugs. The investigation also led to the recovery of a large number of drugs in multiple locations, along with a handgun.

3. NYSP investigates officer-involved shooting

An unidentified man was shot and wounded following an officer-involved shooting on Sunday at a Ballston Lake residence. Police were called for a report of a 27-year-old man accused of discharging a shotgun in a field and making suicidal threats to an occupant near that residence.

4. Central Warehouse owner suing Albany County

The owner of a major eyesore in Albany is now suing Albany County for $1.5 million. Evan Blum filed the suit in federal court saying his due process rights were violated.

5. Capital Pride Parade & Festival, Sunday, June 12

The Pride Center of the Capital Region announced the return of the Capital PRIDE Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 12, in Albany’s historic Washington Park. The Capital Pride parade kicked off at 11:45 a.m., starting down State Street onto Lark Street, and then Madison Ave.