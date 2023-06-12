ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Monday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we should expect warm and muggy conditions early on, followed by a few potential evening storms, however nothing severe.

After the Philip Schuyler statue was removed from in front of Albany City Hall, a time capsule was discovered underneath where the statue stood. Meanwhile, thousands lost power in Rensselaer County following a mass power outage in multiple towns. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Monday morning.

A time capsule was discovered on June 10 at City Hall in Albany. The removal of the Philip Schuyler statue earlier that day led to the capsule being unearthed.

The statue of General Philip Schuyler that stood in front of Albany City Hall for nearly a century is gone. The city moved it to storage early Saturday morning—which was about much more than what first meets the eye.

The Troy Police Department is actively investigating a body that has been found in the Hudson River. The discovery was made on June 10 in the area behind St. Basil’s Church on River Street.

Over 5,000 National Grid customers lost power on Sunday, June 11 in Rensselaer County, according to an online outage map. The outages spanned across Rensselaer, Schodack, North Greenbush, and East Greenbush.

Washington Park was filled with vendors and crowds enjoying the parade and music. Around 1,000 people came out to show their support for the LGBT+ community. Owner of McGeary’s Irish Pub, Tess Collins, says Pride is a labor of love in Albany. Without the help of local businesses and volunteers, events like these wouldn’t happen.