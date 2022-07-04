ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Happy Fourth of July! It’s going to be the perfect day today for barbecues, parades, and fireworks, with beautiful weather on tap.

Today’s five things to know include a homicide investigation in Albany, a shooting incident at Hudson Terrace Apartments, and a double-fatal road rage crash in Kent.

1. Daytime shooting leaves 1 dead in Albany

A 27-year-old woman has died after a daytime shooting on North Pearl Street Sunday afternoon. Police say, around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, they were called to the 200 block of the street, near Livingston Avenue for a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

2. Police: Young man shot at Hudson Terrace Apartments

Sunday night, just after 8:15 p.m., the Hudson Police Department received several calls reporting shots fired in the area of Building No. 6, Hudson Terrace Apartments. The apartment complex is located at 15 North Front Street, in Hudson.

3. Road rage incident leads to two fatalities

According to New York State Police (NYSP), a road rage incident ended in double fatalities on Saturday. Two individuals died as a result of a collision, westbound on Interstate 84 in the Town of Kent.

4. Fatal accident shuts down Route 9 in Poughkeepsie

A 26-year-old woman from Poughkeepsie was killed Thursday morning in an accident that shut down Route 9. Around 4:55 a.m. Thursday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department was called to North Road (State Route 9) in the area just north of Winslow Gate Drive after hearing of a car-pedestrian crash.

5. Minor arrested for alleged stabbing in Scotia

A minor has been arrested for allegedly stabbing an individual towards the end of the annual Independence Day fireworks at Jumping Jacks on Friday. Scotia Police said the suspect was taken into custody following an investigation.