ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Monday! Per Meteorologist Matt Mackie, we can expect a comfortable start to the week, weather-wise, with the potential of a few showers.

Schenectady County declared a state of emergency on Saturday in response to a housing crisis that the county is facing. Meanwhile, Troy police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday evening. The incident happened around 5 p.m. in the area of 3rd Street and Congress Street.

Schenectady County declared a state of emergency on July 29, as announced by County Manager Rory Fluman. The declaration is in response to a housing crisis that the county is facing.

Troy police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday evening. The incident happened around 5 p.m. in the area of 3rd Street and Congress Street.

The Troy Police Department announced they are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on the morning of July 29. Police say that no injuries have been reported.

When it comes to the way Lark Street operates, city contractors are looking to modernize the block for a more walkable future. On July 31, the work zone will be set up, and on August 7, construction will begin. The streetscape is expected to be finished by late Fall of 2023.

New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley made a stop in the Capital Region Saturday night.