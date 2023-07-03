ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Monday! With Independence Day on our heels, Meteorologist Jill Szwed says the unsettled weather isn’t over yet.

Troy police are investigating two incidents that happened over the weekend, one-shots fired, the other a homicide. Also, Hudson Police are investigating a stabbing that took place in the area of North 5th Street on Sunday. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Monday morning.

The Troy Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting in the area of 102nd and 2nd Avenue. According to Troy Police, a male victim died.

The Hudson Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place around 5:42 p.m. on Sunday in the area of North 5th Street. Police say a 35-year-old man was stabbed in the chest and was taken by Greenport Rescue Squad to Albany Medical Center.

Police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on Saturday night in Troy. There are currently no reports of anyone being struck by gunfire.

With rain on the forecast for the holiday weekend, fireworks being able to light up the night sky is in question. In the Town of Berne, pyrotechnics are making sure to put weather first.

The animal shelter Ulster County Canines in Saugerties is attempting to find a home for Ryker the Rottweiler, a former police dog. Ryker, who is 7 years old, served in the K9 narcotics detection program for 5 years in Texas before retiring a month ago.